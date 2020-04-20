TEKAMAH, NE (KCTV) -- Authorities in Nebraska say that two boys at the center of an Amber Alert are now safe.
The Amber Alert was issued around 8 a.m. Monday for the two boys who abducted in eastern Nebraska and were though to be headed into Kansas.
The Nebraska State Police indicated that the two 7-year-old and 4-year-old had been forcibly taken by 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leichleiter in Tekamah, Nebraska.
During their investigation, they located information that indicated he may be traveling southbound Highway 81 into Kansas.
Authorities said they apprehended Leichleiter in Kansas and rescued the children. Leichleiter remains in custody.
