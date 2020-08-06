LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A boy has suffered serious injuries after he was shot.
Right now, police don’t think there was any foul play. The incident remains under investigation.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West 25th Street.
The age and identity of the child is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
