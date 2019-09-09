KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 7-year-old boy is expected to survive after he was struck in the head by a stray bullet Sunday evening.
The victim’s mother told police she and her son were driving to their home just before 11 p.m. near 54th Street and Garfield Avenue and saw two men shooting at someone.
Her son was then struck in the head by gunfire. She then rushed him to an area hospital.
Medical staff removed a fragment of bullet from the boy’s head that had penetrated the skin. He is expected to survive.
Officers located a crime scene between Brooklyn and Garfield avenues.
No others suspect information was immediately available.
