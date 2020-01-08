PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- Once a month Boy Scouts from Troop 1245 go to Peculiar United Methodist Church to raise funds for summer camp. Wednesday night, all of the money raised will be going to help the family of a fallen firefighter.

Many people who live in Peculiar could use some comfort food. It’s been a somber week after the loss of 30-year-old firefighter-paramedic Chuck McCormick. On Sunday, McCormick fell through the floor of a home as crews went inside through the front door to put the fire out. He ended up in the basement and died before paramedics could get him to the hospital.

“We were all sad and heartbroken to hear this, that’s why we really wanted to help,” Aiden Boze with Boy Scout Troop 1245 said.

“Mason, our senior patrol leader, sent out a text on Sunday,” Scout Master John Dula said.

Mason Sexton asked if the troop should turn their monthly dinner into a chance to help McCormick’s family.

“Usually the dinner is to help provide summer camp for us, but we decided it would be better to give that to the firefighters family,” Sexton said.

Normally the scouts raise around $200 at their monthly dinners, but Wednesday night, they raised more than $800 for the McCormick family.

“Kids now are always on their cell phones and you think they are always thinking about themselves. As we try to teach leadership, it makes you feel good that they are thinking of others first,” Dula said.