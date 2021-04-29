LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- An 8-year-old boy hit by a car while on his bicycle Thursday evening remained in critical condition Friday morning, according to the Lenexa Police Department.
According to police, it happened in the area of W. 79th Street and Pflumm Road just before 7 p.m.
The boy was riding in a crosswalk that was southbound on Pflumm Road, and the SUV had a green light going west on 79th Street when the crash happened. No one else was with the child when the incident happened.
That driver, an adult male, did remain at the scene until police arrived and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver has not been taken into custody.
There currently no indication that impairment was a contributing factor and it's unknown if the driver was exceeding the speed limit.
Police activity was expected to be present in the area for a few hours; 79th Street reopened just before 10 p.m.
"At this point, the circumstances that led up to the crash we are still investigating, gathering any potential witnesses, and just trying to figure out what happened," said Master Police Officer Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department.
