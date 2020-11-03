OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Two boys were rescued from an Overland Park apartment fire, which left one of them in critical condition, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.
Overland Park and Lenexa fire crews responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a fire at Grant 79 Apartments. Neighbors had called 911 to report seeing smoke and hearing alarms coming from an apartment on the second floor, according to the fire department.
Firefighters forced open the door and extinguished a small cooking fire. While searching the apartment, they found two unconscious boys in a bedroom. One of the boys was able to walk to the ambulance outside under his own power, but the other one was in critical condition.
There was minimal fire damage, with most of the apartment sustaining smoke damage. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire and why the boys were unable to get out of the unit on their own.
The fire department did not release the exact age of the boys, but described them as young teenagers or adolescents.
