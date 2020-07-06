KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after human remains were located in the Northland.
Officers say a 10-year-old boy found the remains near a creek bank located in the Shoal Creek Patrol Division area.
Investigators have not yet identified those remains.
Additional search crews will be conducted in the area for any additional remains.
