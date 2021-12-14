KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Boulevardia urban street festival is returning in 2022 for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying that the celebration's seventh festival would take place on June 17 and 18 on Grand Boulevard, throughout Crown Center and in Washington Square Park.
“We’ve been looking forward to welcoming Boulevardia to Crown Center since 2020 and are excited to finally be able to bring the urban street festival downtown,” said Crown Center President Stacey Paine.
Discounted weekend passes are available for purchase as part of a 48-hour flash sale starting this Wednesday (Dec. 15). All other tickets will go on sale sometime in early 2022. Tickets can be purchased here.
Organizers issued a release that also stated:
Boulevardia’s organizers are creating a music lineup that will showcase local, regional and national acts; inviting select restaurants and craft breweries to participate in the Taps & Tastes event; and planning other unique experiences for the weekend. Additional details about the festival will be announced in the coming months.
About Boulevardia
The two-day urban street festival is June 17 and 18 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri., near the intersection of Pershing and Grand Boulevard, encompassing Crown Center and Washington Square Park. The event features a craft beer and food sampling experience and music from local, regional and national acts, as well as interactive activities, entertainment, and shopping, all in a unique urban setting. Learn more about the nonprofit festival at boulevardia.com, facebook.com/boulevardia, twitter.com/Blvdia and instagram.com/blvdia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.