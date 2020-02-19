KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Boulevard Brewing Company landed a spot on the top 100 breweries in the world by the website RateBeer.
The Kansas City-area brewery came in at No. 53.
"We are all really honored to be on this list. For us, we appreciate the great beer, and ultimately, the consumer has placed at No. 53. We hope to continue reaching a spot on this list for many years to come," a brewery spokeswoman told KCTV5 News.
According to RateBeer, the winners represent a small portion of the top 1% of brewers worldwide.
"All of us in the RateBeer worldwide community are very pleased and grateful for the artisanal contributions of these leading breweries. Congratulations to all of our winners," they posted on their website.
The only other Missouri brewery to make the list was Side Project Brewing that landed the No. 2 spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.