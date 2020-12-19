KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Boulevard Brewing Company is hoping you can help them honor an employee who lost his life far too soon.
Brady Smith, an employee at the company since 2017, passed away from Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma.
Smith was just 30 years old.
This year, Boulevard Brewing printed neck labels with the names of their employees and placed them on the Nutcracker Ale product they are selling.
They are hoping to collect as many bottles with the name "Brady Smith" on it in order to present to his family.
Boulevard is offering a pint glass, a discount in their gift shop and a draft beer.
