KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Boulevard Brewing Co. is offering a "beer to go" service.
The service offers curbside pickup or home delivery.
According to the company, home delivery is only available on the Missouri side and in certain zip codes.
They posted the following information online. It says:
"Curbside Pickup:
- Pickup hours are Wednesday – Friday from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm / Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.
- Orders will available as soon as 30 minutes after your order is placed. All orders not picked up within 48 hours of order placement will be canceled and refunded.
- Your order will available at the Tours & Rec Center, 2534 Madison Avenue, Kansas City MO 64108. Once you arrive follow signs to the pickup zone and call 816-701-7172 for service.
- You must be at least 21 years of age to purchase. Be prepared to show a valid ID at the time of pick up – if we cannot verify that you are of legal age we will be required to cancel and refund your order.
Home Delivery:
- Deliveries will be made daily from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Orders placed before 3:00 pm will be delivered the same day, orders placed after 3:00 pm will be delivered the following day.
- Delivery is only available in Missouri to select zip codes, and requires a $15 minimum purchase.
- You must be at least 21 years of age to purchase. Be prepared to show a valid ID upon delivery – if we cannot verify that you are of legal age we will be required to cancel and refund your order.
- You must be present at the delivery address to accept delivery."
