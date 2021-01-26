KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Boulevard Brewing Co. has parted ways with company executive after alleged harassment.
Accusations against the former executive came to light after a viral post on social media. The company shared this statement on Tuesday:
“In the last few days, we have heard from our employees, our former employees, and our community. We have learned a lot about ourselves. We have heard accounts of personal experiences that have shaken us to our core. It has become undeniably clear that harassment did in fact occur, clear that we have issues – serious issues that we have failed to address.
To those of you that we hurt, those we let down, those we failed to protect, we are deeply sorry.
Words won’t change anything, or fix anything, only actions. So starting today, we are taking the first steps.
Based on additional, corroborated information, we parted ways with a company executive.
We are hiring an independent third party human resources firm to undertake an independent investigation of all issues that have been raised, with full access to all our people and all of our records, We will share the results with our teams, and will take all recommended actions.
We are instituting new procedures to enable anonymous reporting of workplace concerns, and reexamining our policies to ensure that all issues are handled in a thorough, independent, and fair manner.
We are instituting enhanced and mandatory harassment, bias, and discrimination training throughout the organization, and committing to improving diversity and inclusion.
This is the beginning of a long but necessary journey that has begun too late. While we can not undo the mistakes of our past, we are resolved to do better, and to be better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.