FAIRWAY, KS-- (KCTV) -- Love is in the air, but so is a pandemic. Businesses across the KC Metro area are finding new ways to help couples feel the love, safely, this Valentine’s Day.
The pandemic forced businesses, such as restaurants, to implement changes into the early months of last year; limited capacity, plexiglass barriers, and social distancing. Those measures are still in place nearly a year later as Valentine’s Day approaches. Typically, the day of love creates a boost in sales, but it might not be the case this year.
The chef and owner of the fine-dining contemporary restaurant, Story, in Prairie Village, Carl Thorne-Thomsen says business is always a rollercoaster ride, but even more so this year.
He’s offering a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night special. He hopes lovebirds plan a night out to celebrate and help the local spot financially.
“Valentine's [Day], of course, is all couples so maybe it’s more appropriate for a pandemic? You’re with one person rather than a group of people, like you might be on New Year’s, and so you’re a little bit safer,” said Thorne-Thomsen.
Argentinian restaurant, Piropos, in North Kansas City is also looking to draw a crowd by offering flexibility with a four day, four course meal Valentine’s Day Celebration.
“That gives them more options and to go at less busy times, so they can still celebrate Valentine’s Day, but maybe on another day,” explained Sheila MacDonald, Marketing and Sales Manager at Piropos Restaurant.
Piropos is also getting creative with love potion style alcoholic beverages and baskets customers can buy and take home. While some couples, friends, and families opt to venture out, others will plan a night in.
Chuck Matney, Lead Floral Designer, at the Little Flower Shop is grateful for his customers who have kept businesses thriving during the pandemic. Typically Feb. 14 is the busiest day for the shop and Matney believes this year won’t be any different.
“I think because not everybody can get out and about, they’ll buy flowers,” said Matney.
The team of florists at the Little Flower Shop encourage customers to venture beyond the red rose this year. They recommend trying peonies, tulips, or orchids.
Couples who stay at home, means potential businesses, too, for Lena Jones, owner of Graze and Gather KC. Jones was let go from her nanny job last year because of the pandemic. In October, her sister convinced her to turn her love for trendy charcuterie boards into a business. Jones sold out of her Super Bowl LV themed boards and expects to sell out again this Valentine’s Day.
Reminder, the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. If you are looking to make dinner reservations, order a charcuterie board, or pick up flowers, plan ahead.
XOXO
Story Fine Dining Piropos Argentinian Restaurant The Little Flower Shop Graze & Gather
