FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The demand for Covid-19 booster shots continues to rise across the country.
In the metro, health departments say vaccine appointment spots are filling up ahead of the holidays.
The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and KCK said the demand for Covid-19 booster shots has gone up 20 percent.
The UG said last week it gave out 1,200 boosters, making up 2/3 of all the boosters they’ve given out.
On the Missouri side of the state line, Clay County says it’s booked up for the week.
Johnson County, Missouri took a different approach. They’re walk in only and only giving out vaccines one day a week.
Each Wednesday from 1-4:30 p.m. their doors are open to anyone wanting to get a Covid vaccine.
“This way we feel like we can limit waste of the vaccine,” said Johnson County Community Health communications director Kerri Lewis. “If we had one person make an appointment on another day we can’t guarantee we’d be able to use the entire amount. Knowing we have open availability on Wednesday’s allows us to keep that waste down.”
The benefit of low waste is coupled with some longer wait times. Lewis said Johnson County sees about 100 people every Wednesday.
“It’s unfortunate. I wish we could say you’ll be in and out in less than 20 minutes,” she said. “But, that’s not always the case.”
Lewis doesn’t want to speculate why people are willing to wait, but the looming end-of-the-year celebrations might be a motivator.
“It’s all about keeping each other safe and I do think the holidays really does give them that opportunity to say okay now is the time for me to go ahead and get it before I travel,” Lewis said.
A spokesperson from the UG added many Americans are coming up on the 6 month post vaccine mark, the recommended time for your booster shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.