KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An abandoned theater in the historic Jazz District is about to take on a new life under a team of developers looking to transform it.
The city passed a resolution allowing investors to start restoring the Boone Theater, once a thriving music hall that was home to some of the city's prominent jazz and ragtime artists.
It was owned by John W. "Blind" Boone in the 1920s, a composer and showman. It later served as an armory during segregation. It has been sitting empty for decades.
Councilwoman Melissa Robinson led an effort to redevelop the building. She said the redevelopment would likely turn it into a flexible mixed-use event space. It could also serve as a home to podcast and film/television studios for local artists.
"The 18th & Vine District is one of the top priorities for the city right now as it relates to development," Robinson said.
The Boone Theater project is one of 15 private and public redevelopments in the works at 18th and Vine. The city posted an interactive map outlining some of the other investments in the area.
"It's going to happen brick by brick," Robinson said. "But, there's something transformational happening in this neighborhood and this community. It's something we can all be proud of."
