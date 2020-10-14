BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) - A strange creature from the lake sounds like a bad Sci-Fi movie, but that's what a Bonner Springs community spotted in their neighborhood this summer.
In a place so scenic and quiet, you wouldn't expect to find something so cold blooded as the thing Penny McCallister spotted while out walking her dogs this summer.
“Up came this creature with four legs crawling out of the water,” McCallister said.
At first, the neighbors were skeptical.
“She was ranting and raving about sighting this creature,” Laura Helmuth Miller said.
Until someone in the Lake Forest community snapped a photo of the lizard unlike anything they'd ever seen in Kansas before.
“People started seeing it more and more,” Miller said.
They even gave it a name.
“We called her Nessie, like the Loch Ness Monster. Everyone was calling her Nessie,” Miller said.
People saw the creature on and off for several months this summer but because of the lake, they couldn't catch it.
“We're hoping it wasn't someone's pet that got loose,” McCallister said.
This week Bonner Springs Animal Control managed to trap the lizard and took it to a rescue in Missouri.
“I was glad to see it go, really,” Miller said.
It turns out it's an Asian Water Monitor. Police are still trying to find out how it ended up in a local pond.
“It made it exciting for a few months but I'm glad he was captured and didn't hurt anyone,” McCallister said.
Not exactly the creature from the Black Lagoon, but an animal that's probably safer in captivity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.