BONNER SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Bonner Springs police are searching for a person who set a car on fire earlier this week less than a mile from the police and fire station.
In fact, one of the neighbors caught the criminal act on his security camera.
On Wednesday at around 2:15 in the morning, a Bonner Springs neighborhood was abruptly awakened.
“I was in bed asleep and it sounded like -- I don’t know, a car door or something went off,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor, who wanted to remain nameless, quickly went to check his security camera.
“I looked at my iPad and it just looked like headlights were flashing over there,” he said. “It was odd because it was 2:15 in the morning.”
Little did he know that incident resulted in a completely scorched shell of what once was somebody’s personal car.
The footage from the security camera shows the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Bonner Springs Fire Chief Dennis Hubbel said that, when he arrived on scene, he noticed the vehicle but also something strange.
“On the driver’s side of the car, when I walked around, saw a gas can was burning,” he said.
The incident is now being called an arson fire, based on the footage. You can notice what looks to be a person setting the car on fire and running away.
It’s an incident that the chief said is very rare for Bonner Springs, but one that makes it hard for some to sleep at night. That’s especially true for the neighbors and the victims.
“That’s a horrible experience for a child to wake up and see his mother and his grandmother crying and the police fire trucks all there and because somebody is literally attacking you,” the neighbor said. “I don’t understand that at all.”
Police haven’t made any arrests yet and encourage anyone with information to please contact them as soon as possible.
As for the victims, they didn’t want to go on camera but told KCTV5 News that the neighborhood is very dark at night and encourages suspicious activity. So, they are hoping that after this incident the city will consider adding street lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.