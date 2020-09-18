BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- Following an internal investigation, the Bonner Springs Police Department says they have determined a video that caused some uproar on social media was fabricated.
On Sept. 11 of this year, a video was posted on an unidentified social media platform in which a Black male alleged that he had been pulled over by a Bonner Springs officer. In the video, he alleged that the officer had unnecessarily pointed a gun at him and used a racially charged statement.
As the video circulated, people began demanding that the officer be fired and were directing negative comments toward the police department.
After learning about the video's existence, the department began to conduct an internal investigation. That investigation led to them speaking with the person who made the video in an effort to learn more about what happened.
The police department says discrepancies were revealed during the investigation that led to "the video creator admitting that he had fabricated the incident in an attempt to garner public attention."
Furthermore, the police department was able to determine that none of their officers were involved in any encounter with the person who made the video.
"The Bonner Springs Police Department recognizes that community success hinges on our agency's core function to police with the community," they said. "Despite the facts in this incident, the agency would like to commend those individuals who came forward civilly in an effort to hold the Department accountable. The Bonner Springs Police Department and its personnel remain steadfast in our commitment to police the community we serve with integrity, respect, and professionalism."
