BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- Bonner Springs police arrested two people, seized various drugs, and located a gun following a traffic stop.
The police department posted about it on Facebook today, saying they'd stopped a white Kia Soul on eastbound I-70 after noticing it was missing a rear Colorado license plate.
They say that, after the stop was conducted, probable cause was established to search the vehicle.
The driver then admitted to being in possession of illegal narcotics.
The passenger was found to have a Sig 9mm and two magazines.
Officers found the following inside the car:
- 1 ounce of cocaine
- Baggies of crack cocaine
- 1 pound of packaged marijuana
- 15 controlled pills
- Scales
- Various other paraphernalia
Both the driver and passenger were taken to the Wyandotte County Jail.
