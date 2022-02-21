BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- From lassoing a loose camel in December to rescuing a bald eagle on Presidents Day, Bonner Springs officers are familiar with wild rescues.
On Monday morning, someone spotted an injured bald eagle down on the ground in Bonner Springs off Front Street and called for help. Operation WildLife, a Bonner Springs animal control officer and a Bonner Springs police officer worked together to rescue an eagle now named “Kendra.”
“As long as she fights to stay alive and heal, we will fight with her,” Operation WildLife Executive Director Diane Johnson, RVT said.
Kendra the bald eagle is receiving veterinary care including pain medication inside the Operation WildLife ward.
“Probably a traumatic injury. It looks like she may have a fracture in her pelvis,” Johnson said. “She was maybe hit by a car or clipped by a train.”
On Monday the bald eagle was sitting in a deep towel ring to take weight of her possibly fractured pelvis.
“It’s not an operable surgery because it’s on her vertebrae,” Johnson said about the eagle’s rehabilitation. “It will be a cage rest situation. We will provide her with supportive care, food and fluids.”
Johnson says Kendra’s rehabilitation started like many others with a phone call from a concerned person.
“After I got the call, I texted SOS bald eagle down and gave her the address,” Johnson said about contacting Bonner Springs animal control. “She said, ‘I’m on it. I’m on the way.’”
“That’s all I needed to know to throw on my clothes and head this way,” Bonner Springs Animal Control Officer Kendra Anthony said.
Bonner Springs Police Department Cpl. Kyle Rector and Anthony used protective gloves and a kennel to transport Kendra the eagle to Operation WildLife.
“Bald eagles are all up and down the Kansas River. You see them nesting and see them flying,” Cpl. Rector said. “To see one actually go down and need that kind of assistance was pretty unique. We were happy to help out.”
The recovering eagle is named after one of her rescuers.
“I feel honored that they chose me. I've taken them a lot of animals to Operation WildLife over the years and they have been a great help to us,” Anthony said.
Viewers might recognize Anthony and Rector. They made national headlines when they worked together to capture a loose camel that bolted through the streets of Bonner Springs in December. Videos of the camel darting around town were shared on social media.
“Oh yeah, it was an ordeal,” Anthony said. “It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”
They managed to successfully capture the camel and return her to her owner.
“I guess it just seems to be our luck that we just get these interesting animal calls,” Rector said.
They hope Kendra’s rescue also ends with the eagle returning to where she belongs.
“That's ultimately the end goal is to have her recover and be able to be released out there flying again,” Anthony said.
They can’t help but wonder what their next wild call will be.
“I guess we'll wait till the next one and we'll figure out a way to capture it or rescue it and do whatever needs done,” Rector said.
Operation WildLife is supported entirely by donations to provide rehabilitation and veterinary services to injured and orphaned wild animals. For more information, click here.
