BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – Bonner Springs Animal Control is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a truck suspected of abandoning a dog.
The Bonner Springs Animal Control posted on their Facebook page Tuesday asking for help locating individuals pictured in a red Chevy truck.
They are suspected of abandoning a male Great Pyrenees in the area of S. 122nd and Kansas Avenue on December 4 at approximately 5 p.m.
Animal Control officer Anthony received several tips Tuesday morning and was able to locate and safely capture the dog who is being held in impound.
If you have any information about this dog, or the suspects/vehicle, please contact Anthony at 913-422-7800 ext. 1579 or kanthony@bonnerpd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.