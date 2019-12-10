Dog.jpg

BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – Bonner Springs Animal Control is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a truck suspected of abandoning a dog.

The Bonner Springs Animal Control posted on their Facebook page Tuesday asking for help locating individuals pictured in a red Chevy truck.

They are suspected of abandoning a male Great Pyrenees in the area of S. 122nd and Kansas Avenue on December 4 at approximately 5 p.m.

Animal Control officer Anthony received several tips Tuesday morning and was able to locate and safely capture the dog who is being held in impound.

If you have any information about this dog, or the suspects/vehicle, please contact Anthony at 913-422-7800 ext. 1579 or kanthony@bonnerpd.org.

