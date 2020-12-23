BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- The Bonner Springs Police Department needs your help finding a man accused of stealing from a donation box at a local Walmart.
Police say the pictured man entered the Walmart in Bonner Springs and pried open the Children's Miracle Network box on Dec. 14.
No dollar amount was available. They believe a man drove away in a black Kia 4-four vehicle.
If you have any information about this case, call police at 913-422-7800 or email the department at chaney@bonnerpd.org.
