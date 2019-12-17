PLATTE CITY, MO (KCTV) – The owner of a now-closed Kansas City business at the center of a social media firestorm was in court Tuesday morning.

Rockstar Burgers owner Brian Smith was at the center of rumor and controversy, even before his arrest on December 6. Many had been calling for a boycott of his business in the West Bottoms amid several disturbing allegations of an assault on a former girlfriend.

He currently faces charges of domestic assault and armed criminal action in the case.

Appearing back in court Tuesday, Smith requested his bond be set at $100,000, but the judge denied that request. Smith remains in custody in Platte County.

Smith’s alleged victim and her mother were also in the courtroom and were allowed to speak during the hearing.

The victim’s mother said she had seen her daughter beaten and bruised on multiple occasions and that Smith told her daughter to look up Stockholm Syndrome because that's what he was doing to her.

Kansas City police raided the building housing Rockstar Burgers and the offices of other businesses operated by Smith last week.

Court documents note that police were looking for evidence of sexual assault as well as drug trafficking.

It is currently unknown if Smith will face any other charges from the latest investigation.