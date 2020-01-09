KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There was a short scare near downtown Thursday morning.
Officers were called about 8:45 a.m. Thursday to 20th and Oak streets after an unattended briefcase was found.
The package was examined by bomb and arson detectives and rendered safe.
There was no evidence found of an explosive device.
