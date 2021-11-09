RICH HILL, MO (KCTV) -- A bomb squad had to be called in after an employee found a military-grade mortar in a city building in Rich Hill.
According to the Bates County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to assist the Rich Hill Police Department around 9 a.m. after a military grade mortar was found in a city-owned building.
An employee was looking for tools in the building when they came upon it.
When deputies arrived, they talked with the Lee's Summit Bomb Squad. They then referred the call to the Kansas City Bomb Squad.
Deputies sent pictures of the mortars to the KC Bomb Squad, who then referred it to the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) Specialists out of Fort Riley, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.