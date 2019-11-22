TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Linwood, Kansas.
The advisory took effect on Friday and will stay in effect until “the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.”
KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure due to a waterline break. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and then bacterial contamination.
Residents should take the following precautions until further notice:
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking preparing food, or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersing for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. People with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult a doctor.
If you have questions, contact the water system or KDHE at 785-296-5514. Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at 785-564-6767.
