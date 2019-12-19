atchison water main break
(City of Atchison, Kansas Local Government)

ATCHISON, KS (KCTV) -- A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Atchison, Kansas following a water main break and subsequent loss of pressure. 

The water main break happened at 1:45 p.m. on Thursday under the 5th Street viaduct. 

The city said that they are working to have the order lifted by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as soon as possible. It's expected to be lifted as early at Saturday morning, but that could be extended depending on sampling/testing results.

They said the will continue working to repair the water main break into the overnight hours. 

No other information is available at this time.

The information in the full advisory is below. 

Atchison boil water advisory

