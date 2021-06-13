GENERIC: Boil Water Advisory
TRIMBLE, MO (KCTV) -- A boil water advisory has been issued two subdivisions in Trimble, Missouri. 

The city of Plattsburg issued the advisory on Sunday morning for Timber Springs and Centennial Farms subdivisions. 

The Plattsburg Police Department says that a water leak was located and had to be repaired. 

Water testing will not be finished until Tuesday, however. 

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended to boil water for at least two minutes before consuming it.

Trimble is in southwestern Clinton County, out by Smithville Lake and north of Kansas City.

