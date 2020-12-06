BUCKNER, MO (KCTV) -- Residents of Bucker, Missouri will have to boil their water for the next three days.
According to water operator Wilson Jones, there was a major water line break that led to a boil advisory being issued.
It will remain in effect for the next three days.
If you have questions, you should call the water operator at 816-590-3040.
