PLATTSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- The city of Plattsburg has issued a boil advisory for customers in certain parts of the town.
According to a release, the advisory is in effect for "for customers east of North 4th Street, south of the North City Limits, west of SE Hamby Lane, north of Clay St. in Plattsburg and 206th St. including SE Everett Ln in rural Clinton County."
The city is asking residents to consider boiling water before use.
Water testing will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday due to a leak and a drop in system pressure.
The test will not be back until 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Customers can boil water for 1 to 3 minutes and allow it to cool before consuming to make sure that it's not contaminated.
More information will be provided by the city when they confirm what the results of the test are.
