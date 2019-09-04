PLATTSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- The City of Plattsburg has issued a Boil Advisory for the entire municipal water system including outlying customers.
The city said in a statement that water testing will start at 6 a.m. Thursday due to a leak and drop in system pressure. The test takes at least 18 hours before results can be obtained.
Consumers may consider boiling water for 1 minute and allow it to cool before consumption to ensure there is no contamination. Testing will confirm if contamination has occurred, the city said.
