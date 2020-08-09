SUGAR CREEK, MO (KCTV) – Sugar Creek police are investigating after a body was found in the Missouri River.
Police were called and told the body had been found at 8:37 a.m.
When the authorities went to LaBenite Park, an unknown individual’s body was recovered from the river.
They are still working to identify the body and a cause of death is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
