KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Family members and Kansas City police confirm a body found Saturday morning belongs to a woman missing since Monday.
The body of Renita Thompson was discovered in the area of Gregory and Ewing on Saturday morning.
Police have not yet determined the cause of death.
Investigators are requesting tips. If you have information, contact 816-474-TIPS.
-----
ORIGINAL STORY
Police are investigating after a body was found Saturday.
Kansas City police are in the area of Gregory and Ewing investigating a body that was located.
According to police, the body was found around 9:45 a.m.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
