KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the authorities, the body of a missing Lenexa man was located in KCMO on Tuesday.
According to the Lenexa Police Department, Che Butterfield's body was located in Kansas City, Missouri on Oct. 12.
KCTV5 News reached out to Kansas City police asking for an approximation of where the body was located but that detail was not provided.
The KCPD is handling the investigation into Butterfield's death, however. They state that it does not appear to be suspicious and no foul play is suspected.
Butterfield, a 48-year-old Lenexa resident, had last been seen on Oct. 2 in the 4700 block of N. Holmes in North Kansas City.
His car, a white 2018 Honda Accord, was then found abandoned on Oct. 3 near the 6700 block of N. Line Creek Parkway in KCMO.
No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
