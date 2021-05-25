HAMMOND, IN (KCTV) -- A 12-year-old boy from Kansas City who went missing on a trip with his family in Indiana has been found dead.
Kyrin Carter, who has autism, was last seen May 15 at the Best Western Hotel in Hammond, Indiana.
A search is underway for a 12-year-old boy from Kansas City. Kyrin Carter has autism. He was on a trip with his family to Hammond, Indiana when he vanished.
A volunteer kayaker involved in the search for the missing teen found his body about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the Little Calumet River, according to the Lake County Indiana Coroner’s Office. A dive team removed his body just 300 feet west of hotel where he was last seen.
Click here for updates on this story
On Friday, agencies temporarily stopped the flow of water into the Little Calumet River in an attempt to get as deep into the river as possible to search for Kyrin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.