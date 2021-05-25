A 12-year-old boy from Kansas City who went missing on a trip with his family in Indiana has been found dead.

HAMMOND, IN (KCTV) -- A 12-year-old boy from Kansas City who went missing on a trip with his family in Indiana has been found dead. 

Kyrin Carter, who has autism, was last seen May 15 at the Best Western Hotel in Hammond, Indiana.

A volunteer kayaker involved in the search for the missing teen found his body about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the Little Calumet River, according to the Lake County Indiana Coroner’s Office. A dive team removed his body just 300 feet west of hotel where he was last seen.

On Friday, agencies temporarily stopped the flow of water into the Little Calumet River in an attempt to get as deep into the river as possible to search for Kyrin.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.