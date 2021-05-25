HAMMOND, IN (KCTV) -- A 12-year-old boy from Kansas City who went missing on a trip with his family in Indiana has been found dead.

Kyrin Carter, who has autism, was last seen May 15 at the Best Western Hotel in Hammond, Indiana.

A volunteer kayaker involved in the search for the missing teen found his body about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the Little Calumet River, according to the Lake County Indiana Coroner’s Office. A dive team removed his body just 300 feet west of hotel where he was last seen.

On Friday, agencies temporarily stopped the flow of water into the Little Calumet River in an attempt to get as deep into the river as possible to search for Kyrin.