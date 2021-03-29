GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A search group of family members on Sunday found a driver's body in a wooded area of Grandview on Sunday, four days after that driver crashed on Byars Road.
Grandview police responded around 9 p.m. last Wednesday to Byars Road near 133rd Terrace in reference to a crash. Officers found nothing in the area that night, though, despite a search at the time.
Two days later, police found out that the likely driver had not been seen since that night. They re-searched the area, but did not find anything.
A search party formed by family members of the missing driver searched the area Sunday afternoon, and ended up finding a body in a nearby wooded location. Police believe the body is that of the missing driver, but is awaiting official confirmation from the medical examiner, according to the Grandview Police Department.
