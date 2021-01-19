ARCADIA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a man whose body was found in Southeast Kansas is believed to have been killed in Kansas City, Missouri.
On Jan. 13 at about 11:55 p.m., deputies in Crawford County received a tip that a body may be located in the 100 block of S. Kansas.
When deputies arrived, they spoke with 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo and he gave them permission to look around the property.
While searching, the deputies found a man’s body in the backyard and Carrillo ran away.
On Jan. 14 around 1 a.m. the KBI was asked to assist and agents went to the scene to investigate.
On Jan. 15, Carrillo was found in Arcadia. He was booked into the Crawford County Jail around 10:10 p.m.
He was arrested for criminal desecration of a body; possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants; possession of drug paraphernalia; and interference with law enforcement.
He is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.
The authorities believe that the body they found is that of a man who was killed in Kansas City, Missouri. Therefore, the KCPD will be conducting further investigation into the man’s death.
The identity of the man whose body was found has not yet been released.
