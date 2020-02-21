BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - New details have been released about the investigation into a woman's body found in a bag by the roadside in Buchanan County.

The victim, originally thought to be a woman in her mid-50s, was actually 21-year-old Arial Anne-Rae Starcher of Independence.

Authorities are not saying how she died yet, but this is considered a homicide investigation.

Deputies were called to the area near Vincent Road and Missouri Highway V Tuesday afternoon after members of a road crew noticed a bag in a ditch as they were driving down the road.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Starcher, her friends, her known associates, or areas she was known to frequent to call the Investigations Division at 816-236-8845 or 816-238-TIPS (8477).

Buchanan County has a fairly large number of outstanding missing persons cases, but it's currently unknown if Starcher was a missing person.