KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has been learning details about a woman's body found by park employees on the edge of Swope Park on Tuesday morning.
Officers were first called to investigate the grim discovery just before 9 a.m. near 67th Street and Myrtle Avenue.
Her death was initially being called "suspicious," but police now say the woman's body showed no signs of trauma, and she was likely not killed.
