KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - During Tuesday’s police commissioners meeting, the topic of body cameras was very brief, but they did want to let people know they are coming.

“I think it’s improving morale. I think for the people that were concerned, I think it should help with transparency,” Kansas City Police Department Captain David Jackson said.

Two main reasons the Kansas City Police Department is getting body cameras.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the cameras are just one of several ways the city and police department are trying to implement change.

“If you look at the steps we’ve taken in KC over the last three months to try to decriminalize poverty in some ways, to try and make sure we have better community trust, all of the steps we’ve taken to show this is a city that cares about hearing from the public,” Mayor Lucas said.

The police department says it’s something they’ve requested for many years, but due to a lack in finances, it wasn’t able to happen.

The DeBruce Foundation has decided to lend a helping hand in paying for all patrol officers to have the cameras.

“It won’t be like a live feed or anything like that where you are watching this in real time there are restrictions about our interactions with juveniles our interaction with sexual assault type situations there is going to be some restrictions,” Captain Jackson said.

KCPD say restrictions will be in place for when the cameras will be on and off and assures that officers won’t be allowed to shut them off whenever they want.

Kansas City Youth Ambassadors is a non-profit group that helps undeserved kids in the city. Recently, they’ve been working hard to build better relationships between law enforcement and youth.

They say the body cameras are a great addition to the department.

“There’s so much stuff going on in today’s time especially with police brutality I think it’s best to safeguard each party,” Asha White with Kansas City Youth Ambassadors said.

The cameras will be coming hopefully early December, and in use on every officer early next year.