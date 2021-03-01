Bodies found in Benton County are those of father, sons who disappeared

BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have confirmed that three bodies found in Benton County are those of a father and sons who went missing out of southwestern Missouri last week.
On Monday evening, the Benton County Sheriff's Office asked Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop A to investigate after the bodies were found. All that could be confirmed at the time was that the bodies were those of one adult and two minors.
Later, MSHP Troop A confirmed that those were the bodies of 40-year-old Darrell Peak, 4-year-old Kaiden Peak, and 3-year-old Mayson Peak.
According to the associated press, Darrell Peak had left his home in Pleasant Hope (which is part of the Springfield metro) on Thursday with the two boys.
According to the MSHP, the bodies were found in the area of U.S. Highway 65 near Route T (north of Warsaw).
Benton County is roughly two hours south of the KC metro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.