BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A family is now planning a funeral for two young boys and their father after deputies found their bodies on Monday.

Four-year-old Kaiden Peak, 3-year-old Mason Peak and their father, Darrell Peak, were found dead near where they were last seen on Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says this case doesn’t meet all the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Authorities said Darrell Peak took his two sons from near the family home on Thursday, but when the family filed a missing person’s report on Friday, deputies said there wasn’t any reason to believe he would hurt his sons in any way which meant no Amber Alert.

Greene County detectives worked around the clock since the report was made attempting to locate Darrell Peak and his children. Dozens of leads were generated, and despite the family’s belief that he would not harm his children, detectives decided to pursue criminal charges for the arrest of Darrell Peak, hoping that this would generate additional tips and leads.

On Monday, deputies found the two boys and their father dead inside a building not too far from where they were last spotted near U.S. Highway 65 near Route T north of Warsaw.

"Individual law enforcement agencies don't have the authority to just issue an amber alert. We've approached the highway patrol on a few occasions with the information in an attempt to get an amber alert put out. but it has not met the criteria. The highway patrol wants to preserve that criteria because we want to protect the seriousness of amber alerts. We don't want to issue amber alerts so much that the public becomes numb to it,” said Deputy Jason Winston with the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Here's a timeline of events The three were last seen near the family home in Greene County about 4 p.m. on Feb 25 as Darrell Peak drove away with the children, armed with the pistol he was known to regularly carry.

About an hour and a half later, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a trooper in Benton County who stopped to check on their disabled vehicle. Darrell Peak refused assistance.

A Benton County deputy observed a man and two children walking along Highway 65 at 5:52 p.m. When she turned around to make contact, she was unable to locate them again and presumed they disappeared into a wooded area.

About an hour later, a trooper was dispatched to the area to check on a man walking along the highway with two children. The trooper was unable to locate them when he arrived.

On Feb. 26 about 10:30 a.m., family members contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to file a missing person’s report. The family reported that Darrell Peak had a history of depression, however insisted that he would never harm his children.

A statewide be on the look-out alert was sent out about 1 p.m. for the three missing persons and the information was entered into the system. Upon learning of the missing person investigation, troopers and Benton County deputies responded about 1:30 p.m. and searched the areas where the three were repeatedly observed during the following evening.

The bodies of all three missing persons were found together inside a structure on Monday.

Benton County is roughly two hours south of the Kansas City metro.