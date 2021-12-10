KANSAS (KCTV) -- Former Sen. Bob Dole's funeral will be held Friday at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. Afterward, the longtime public servant's body will be flown back to his native Kansas.
President Joe Biden and a number of Congressional leaders will pay their respects Friday morning during Dole's funeral, which will be livestreamed on KCTV5 and KCTV5.com at 10 a.m.
Following the service, Dole's body will be flown back to Kansas, where he will lie in repose---with the public able to view the legendary Kansan's casket---starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Kansas State House in Topeka.
There will also be a memorial service on Saturday at Russellville High School. Dole was born in Russellville in 1923.
Dole's body lay in state Thursday in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol.
That is where the president read from Dole's final message to the country.
"I've always served my country best when I did it first and foremost as an American. The truth of the matter is as divided as we are," Biden read. "The only way forward for democracy is unity."
Only 35 people's bodies have ever lay in state. Dole is the first Kansan with that honor since President Dwight Eisenhower in 1969.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it's difficult to think of anyone more worthy of the honor. Dole served in both the House and Senate over the course of several decades. He was known as a dealmaker who prioritized principles over party.
Senate Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer recalled Dole as someone who never lost his roots, and never hesitated to get things done.
