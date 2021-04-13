Board votes to rename segments of local road after Martin Luther King Jr.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously to approve renaming parts of a stretch of local roads after Martin Luther King Jr. 

The renaming will apply to part of Volker Boulevard, Swope Parkway, and Blue Parkway from I-435 in the east to Brookside Boulevard in the west.

Votes were cast on Tuesday afternoon and the board voted unanimously to rename those parts of the roads to "Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard."

One person spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting and mentioned that the road is not in great condition.

Others said that investment should following this decision. 

