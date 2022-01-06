KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Board of Education will now consider a recommendation for Kansas City Public Schools to regain full accreditation.
The board will consider it at its meeting next week.
KCPS was the first school district in the country to lose accreditation in 2000. Since then, it's been provisionally accredited and then had that taken away multiple times.
This next step marks a decades-long battle for the district to prove itself and shows the state education department now believes KCPS is at least on the right path.
KCPS' Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Kelly Wachel said, "KCPS is very aware that we are on the State Board of Education agenda next week for full accreditation. We are eager for the State Board’s conversation during their meeting, and we very much look forward to sharing more news after their meeting. This is a promising time for KCPS."
