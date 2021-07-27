KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following a vote by the Board of Police Commissioners, Kansas City Police Department officers no longer have to live within 30 miles of the city limits but must still live on the Missouri side of the line.
The action follows a newly signed state law removing the residency requirement. The BOPC voted to follow that requirement while still excluding Kansas, an amendment proposed by Mayor Quinton Lucas.
"We're not looking to move people to further jurisdictions in Kansas," Lucas said after the meeting. "No offense to them; they're lovely places. I just love Kansas City a lot and I think our officers do, too."
Lucas later introduced two ordinances to the board during a closed business session. One provides wage increases that had previously been withheld this year.
"It's important for us to make sure we're giving wage increases," Lucas said. "That's step one. People want to feel well compensated."
His other proposal would direct the board to identify potential incentives for officers to live in underprivileged neighborhoods within KC.
"The people of Kansas City want to be able to have stronger relationships with their police officers, not moving people out of state," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.