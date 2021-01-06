Roy Blunt
WASHINGTON D.C. (KCTV) -- U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt called Wednesday's events inside and outside of the U.S. Capitol "shameful."

Injuries have been reported after protestors have entered the U.S. Capitol building.

Blunt, in a tweet, said it has to stop. 

"The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful," he said. "There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe."

