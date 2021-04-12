Blue Valley schools begin at-home COVID testing for students this week.

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Blue Valley School District on Monday will begin voluntarily testing many of its students for COVID-19, in a program that utilizes at-home testing.
The district is carrying out the testing in order to get a better idea of how COVID-19 may be spreading through classrooms. Those who are set to be tested this week had to sign up by last week to participate.
District officials said they are sending those students home with rapid-test kits to get a snapshot of how prevalent the coronavirus currently is within Blue Valley schools.
The testing program comes at a time when cases within the district have been on a sharp decline. Below are some snapshot weeks throughout the school district's second semester:
- Week of Jan. 13 - 107 positive cases
- Week of Jan. 27 - 58 positive cases
- Week of Feb. 17 - 48 positive cases
- Week of March 10 - 29 positive cases
- Week of March 31 - 13 positive cases
The results of this week's at-home tests for elementary, middle and high school students should be returned by the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.