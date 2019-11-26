OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An elementary school in the metro was briefly evacuated over a fire scare Tuesday morning.
A small fire broke out at Indian Valley Elementary located at 11600 Knox St.
Firefighters said the fire was contained to a custodian’s closet. The smoke generated from the fire was significant enough that the school decided to enact an early dismissal.
Kids were able to reoccupy the cafeteria area to stay warm while they waited to be picked up.
Firefighters said the fire appears to have started with some batteries, but the exact cause is undetermined.
There were no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.