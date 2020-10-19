OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – The Blue Valley School District said Monday that on Tuesday November 3rd, all district high schools will be used as a Johnson County Election Office voting site.
All district high school students will be learning from home on November 3rd, including students in the special education program.
Coaches and sponsors will communicate about any changes to practices or events.
High school in-person students will remain in a hybrid learning environment. Hybrid learning only applies to high school families who chose in-person learning at registration.
According to the district, high school students will remain in two groups: A (last name starting with letters A-L) or B (last name starting with M-Z). High school students will continue to follow an alternating AA/BB schedule. Schools will provide building-specific calendars for November.
